FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will play to Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They come into this match on the back of a 2-0 loss to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Wednesday in the English FA Cup.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea vs Luton Town will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Luton Town, on the other hand, went down 1-0 to Thomas Frank's Brentford on Wednesday in the EFL Championship.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea vs Luton Town will kick off at 5:30 pm.

FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea vs Luton Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea will be without France internationals N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, as their participation is in doubt for this game. Barring these injuries, there are no other issues and manager Frank Lampard could well have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Luton Town, on the other hand, will be unable to call upon the services of Republic of Ireland international Eunan O'Kane as he is out injured.

Chelsea vs Luton Town Probable Starting Line up

Chelsea Probable Starting Line up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Luton Town Probable Starting Line up: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, James Collins, George Moncur

