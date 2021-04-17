FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In one of the biggest games of the FA Cup 2020-21, Chelsea take on Premier League rivals Manchester City in a semi-final clash on Saturday, April 17 at Wembley Stadium, in London. Both Premier League giants have been in prime form in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this all-important fixture.

Chelsea have been a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel this year and currently occupy the fifth place in the standings. They had an easy run in the FA Cup campaign after they eased past Sheffield United 2-0 in the quarter-finals to make it to this stage. Having made it as far as the finals last time, the Blues will have to play out of their skins in this match.

Meanwhile, table toppers Manchester City have been exceptional under Pep Guardiola. After breezing past Everton 2-0 to set up a semi-final date against Chelsea in the FA Cup, they have also made it to the finals of Carabao Cup, the semi-finals of the Champions League. With the Premier League title firmly in their sights, they will be hoping of an unprecedented quadruple alive.

Heading into this match, Chelsea have a poor record against City at FA Cup fixtures. They have lost four of their last five ties against the Cityzens and this should concern Tuchel a lot. However, one of these English giants will see their dreams of FA Cup glory dashed this weekend.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City semi-final match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Mateo Kovacic remains the sole injury concern for Chelsea. Whereas, Manchester City have no injury concerns. However, their Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero’s availability remains doubtful.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK); Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai HavertzZack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

The FA Cup 2020-21 semi-final game between Chelsea vs Manchester City will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Saturday, April 17, at the Wembley Stadium, in London.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea vs Manchester City match will telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.

The FA Cup 2020-21 live stream will be available on SONY LIV.

