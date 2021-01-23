FA Cup 2020-21 Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will be looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for a sixth straight year as they are ready to take on Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side have been in roaring form in the recent past as they have won their last nine games and they are unbeaten in their last 16 matches.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Cheltenham vs Manchester City will kick off at 11:00 pm.

Cheltenham, on the other hand, come into this match as the clear underdogs in this duel. The side has never beaten a FA Cup side in their eight previous attempts in the FA Cup.

Team News, Injury Update

For Cheltenham, Chris Hussey sustained an injury and hence, will be sidelined for this match. Also, Elliot Bonds will miss this fixture. Sean Long, on the other hand, is back in the squad and he could feature in the starting XI.

For Manchester City, Sergio Aguero has tested positive for COVID-19 which means that he will miss this match. On the other hand, Aymeric Laporte has been sidelined since the start of the month.

Cheltenham vs Manchester City Probable Starting Line up

Cheltenham Probable Starting Line up: Joshua Griffiths; Charlie Raglan, Ben Tozer, William Boyle; Matty Blair, Chris Clements, Finn Azaz, Liam Sercombe, Lewis Freestone; George Lloyd, Alfie May

Manchester City Probable Starting Line up: Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Tommy Doyle, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer

The FA Cup 2020-21 Cheltenham vs Manchester City match will be LIVE on Sony Ten.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Cheltenham vs Manchester City match will be LIVE on Sony Ten.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Cheltenham vs Manchester City match live stream will be available on Sony Liv in India.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Cheltenham vs Manchester City match live stream will be available on Sony Liv in India.