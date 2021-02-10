FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action in the FA Cup this week and they will clash with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in an important knock-out clash at Goodison Park on Thursday. Both the sides have been very inconsistent right throughout the season and have to be at their best.

Everton are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have blown hot and cold right through the season. Tottenham Hotspur, who have slumped over the past few months, arrested their slide with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur game is scheduled to kick off at 01:45 AM IST.

FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Everton will be without Niels Nkounkou, Jordan Pickford, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin against Tottenham Hotspur this week. Apart from these, Allan is also carrying a knock and might not be risked in this fixture.

Spurs, on the other hand, will be without Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, and Dele Alli who are all recovering from injuries and will not play a part in this match.

Everton possible starting line-up: Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate; Fabian Delph, Bernard, Alex Iwobi; James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Gareth Bale; Carlos Vinicius

What time will the FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will kick off at 01:45 AM IST on Thursday, February 11, at the Goodison Park.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed on Sony LIV.