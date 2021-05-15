FA Cup 2020-21 Final Chelsea vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the summit clash of the FA Cup 2020-21, Chelsea take on Leicester City on Saturday, May 15 at Wembley Stadium, in London. Both Premier League teams have been impressive over the past month and will go all out to win their first title of the season tonight.

Heading into the most important fixture, Chelsea will want to put this week’s 0-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal behind them and return to winning ways in this game. The Blues are currently placed fourth in the Premier League standings and have experienced a stunning resurgence under new chief Thomas Tuchel.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are a spot above their opponents in the league table, however, they have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency in recent times. The Foxes come into this final after they edged a second string Manchester United side in a 2-1 victory this week. Brendon Rodgers’ men can be lethal on their day and they will have a point to prove going into this game.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Chelsea vs Leicester City final match is scheduled to begin at 09:45 PM IST.

FA Cup 2020-21 Final Chelsea vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

Mateo Kovacic is recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. While Christian Pulisic’s availability still remains doubtful for Chelsea.Meanwhile, Leicester have a long list of injuries as Harvey Barnes, James Justin, Wes Morgan and Cengiz Under are out due to injuries.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK); Thiago Silva, Antonio RIdiger, Andreas Christensen; Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

What time will the FA Cup 2020-21 Final Chelsea vs Leicester City kick-off?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Final game between Chelsea vs Leicester City will kick off at 09:45 pm IST on Saturday, May 15, at the Wembley Stadium, in London.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2020-21 Final Chelsea vs Leicester City match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Final Chelsea vs Leicester City match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.

How can I live stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Final Chelsea vs Leicester City fixture?

The match will live stream will be available on SONY LIV.

