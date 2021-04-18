FA Cup 2020-21 Leicester City vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Leicester City will take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in what will be the second match of this season’s FA Cup semi-final ties. While Leicester will be in the final four for the eights time, Southampton will find themselves at this stage for the 12th time.

‘s side have been superb in this competition as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in the last round and then defeated Brighton & Hove Albion in round five.The FA Cup 2020-21game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 pm IST.FA Cup 2020-21: Team News, Injury Update

Leicester City will not be able to call upon the services of James Justin and Harvey Barnes. Also, Cengiz Under and Caglar Soyuncu are doubtful to start and there is an injury to Wes Morgan.

Southampton, on the other hand, will have to deal with the absence of Will Smallbone as well as international Michael Obafemi and Spanish Oriol Romeu as all of these players are out with injuries. Takumi Minamino will not be able to take part in the FA Cup as he has already featured for Liverpool in the competition this season.

possible starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardypossible starting line-up: Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings, Che AdamsWhat time will the FA Cup 2020-21kick-off?The FA Cup 2020-21match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, April 18, at the Wembley Stadium.What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2020-21match?The FA Cup 2020-21match will telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HDin.How can I stream the FA Cup 2020-21fixture?The FA Cup 2020-21match will be streamed on Sony LIV.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here