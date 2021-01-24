FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will welcome Liverpool in an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Old Trafford on Sunday. This will be the second meeting between these two sides in a week. Liverpool have hit mediocre form in the recent past and they have won only one of their last six games across all competitions.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool will be played at the Old Trafford Bridge.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been in good form and they come into this match after a superb 2-1 away win against Fulham.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool will kick off at 11:00 pm.

FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United will be without centre-back Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, who are both nursing injuries. There are also doubts over the availability of young full-back Brandon Williams.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be worried over the availability of captain Jordan Henderson, who has already missed the game against Burnley.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Probable Starting Line up

Manchester United Probable Starting Line up: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

Liverpool Probable Starting Line up: Alisson Becker, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas; Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

