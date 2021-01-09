FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs Watford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will host Watford in an FA Cup third-round tie at Old Trafford on Saturday. United will look to kickstart another campaign only days after were shunted out of the League Cup, with a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Watford are currently standing sixth in the Championship standings and they are 10 points off leaders Norwich City with a game in hand.

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani, who is suspended. Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones, on the other hand, are injured and are unavailable for selection.

For Watford, Domingos Quina, Isaac Success and Stipe Perica are all unavailable. And, Christian Kabasele's knee injury will see him miss out this game.

Manchester United probable starting line-up: Dean Henderson; Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek; Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood; Anthony Martial

Watford probable starting line-up: Ben Foster; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Ben Wilmot, Adam Masina; Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr; Andre Gray, Troy Deeney

