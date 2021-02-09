FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United and West Ham United will lock horns on Tuesday with a berth in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup up for grabs. The Red Devils will draw inspiration from their 3-2 win over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.West Ham United, on the other hand, had to be content with a goalless draw by Fulham over the weekend. Their FA Cup fourth round outing too had nothing to write home about as they just about got the better of Stockport County, beating them 1-0.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United game is scheduled to kick off at 01:00 am IST.

FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United: Team News, Injury Update

Phil Jones has become a long-term absentee for Manchester United via a knee injury. Also, Eric Bailly is a doubt for this one after he suffered a knock ahead of the Everton game.

West Ham United, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Arthur Masuaku. They are waiting to see if Tomas Soucek's questionable red card against Fulham gets overturned. Also, Jesse Lingard will not be able to play against his parent club Manchester United.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

West Ham United possible starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma; Michail Antonio

What time will the FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United kick-off?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United match will kick off at 01:00 AM IST on Wednesday, February 10, at the Old Trafford Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United match will telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United fixture?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Manchester United vs West Ham United match will be streamed on Sony LIV.