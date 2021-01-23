FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Southampton will welcome defending FA Cup champions Arsenal in a fourth-round tie at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. The Saints could book their spot in the fourth round on Tuesday evening as they overcame the challenge of Shrewsbury Town.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal will kick off at 5:45 pm.

Arsenal, on the other hand, had to stretch their legs to extra-time as goals came from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and this helped them get past Newcastle United in the last round.

FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Southampton will be boosted with the presence of Danny Ings as he is back in training after recovering from COVID-19 and he could well start this game. Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone and Nathan Redmond are all out injured.

For Arsenal, Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari are both still injured, and hence, they will miss out for this match. However, barring these concerns, there might not be too many changes to their squad.

Southampton vs Arsenal Probable Starting Line up

Southampton Probable Starting Line up: Fraser Forster; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand; Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Shane Long, Danny Ings

Arsenal Probable Starting Line up: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe; Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal match will be LIVE on Sony Ten.

Where can you live stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal?

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal match live stream will be available on Sony Liv in India.