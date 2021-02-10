FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Swansea City will welcome Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday for the 5th round of the FA Cup. The side come into this match on the back of a 2-0 win over Daniel Farke's Norwich City on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Manchester City, on the other hand, gave a glimpse of their form when they thrashed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 4-1 yesterday in the English Premier League.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 pm IST.

FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper will be not be able to call upon the services of young forward Liam Cullen and German goalkeeper Steven Benda as both these players are injured.

Manchester City too will be without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Argentina international Sergio Aguero as well as Dutch defender Nathan Ake, who are all injured.

Swansea City possible starting line-up: Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Tommy Doyle, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

What time will the FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City kick-off?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City match will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Wednesday, February 10, at the Liberty Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City fixture?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Swansea City vs Manchester City match will be streamed on Sony LIV.