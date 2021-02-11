FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers has been mediocre all season and now, they will host out-of-form Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup. They have won just one of their last 10 Premier League matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers has managed to register just one shot on target when they took on Leicester City this past weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been on the receiving end of massive losses. Their recent results include a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester United and then a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United this past weekend.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton: Team News, Injury Update

Wolves have a long list of injuries starting with long-term absentee Raul Jimenez. Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcal and Jonny were also out of their weekend game against Leicester City.

Southampton, on the other hand, will be without Alexandre Jankewitz who was suspended against Manchester United. Oriol Romeu and Jannik Vestergaard returned to the playing XI for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side against Newcastle United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Southampton possible starting line-up: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard; Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Takumi Minamino; Che Adams, Danny Ings

What time will the FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton kick-off?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton match will kick off at 11:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 11, at the Molineux Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton match will will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton fixture?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton match will be streamed on Sony LIV.