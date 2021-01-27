FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wycombe Wanderers will take on Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup fourth-round clash on Monday night. This is another opportunity for Spurs to win a trophy this season. They are already in the final of the League Cup where they will face Manchester City in April.

Tottenham played eighth-tier Marine AFC in the third round of the FA Cup where they emerged victorious by 5-0 and they go into this match as favourites.

FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur News: Team News, Injury Update

Wycombe do not have any known injury concerns before this match. Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will be without Giovani Lo Celso, the Argentine playmaker.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI: Ryan Allsop; Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson; Curtis Thompson, Dominic Gape; David Wheeler, Daryl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma; Scott Kashket

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks; Gareth Bale, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura; Carlos Vinicius

When is the FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on January 25, 2021.

What are the timings of FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match being played?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Adams Park Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be LIVE on Sony Ten.

Where can you live stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match live stream will be available on Sony Liv in India.