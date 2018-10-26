FA to Impose Historic Bag Ban at Wembley for England USA Friendly

In an historic move football fans attending the England v United States friendly on November 15 will not be allowed to take bags into Wembley, according to Football Association (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn.Glenn said the action was being taken because security forces had informed the FA Wembley is a "prime target".Glenn told The Daily Telegraph terror attacks such as the one at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena last year that left 22 people dead illustrated how vulnerable such live events are."We know from security forces that Wembley is a prime target," he said."The next match, when America play here, for the first time we are doing a bag-drop where you can't take bags in."You will get to airport-style security at some point. Just think of the Manchester (Arena) bombing."Security at major sporting events in Britain such as FA Cup finals and racing festival Royal Ascot has increasingly become a feature in recent years with armed police and sniffer dogs deployed.