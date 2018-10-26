English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FA to Impose Historic Bag Ban at Wembley for England USA Friendly
In an historic move football fans attending the England v United States friendly on November 15 will not be allowed to take bags into Wembley, according to Football Association (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn.
In an historic move football fans attending the England v United States friendly on November 15 will not be allowed to take bags into Wembley, according to Football Association (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn.
Loading...
In an historic move football fans attending the England v United States friendly on November 15 will not be allowed to take bags into Wembley, according to Football Association (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn.
Glenn said the action was being taken because security forces had informed the FA Wembley is a "prime target".
Glenn told The Daily Telegraph terror attacks such as the one at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena last year that left 22 people dead illustrated how vulnerable such live events are.
"We know from security forces that Wembley is a prime target," he said.
"The next match, when America play here, for the first time we are doing a bag-drop where you can't take bags in.
"You will get to airport-style security at some point. Just think of the Manchester (Arena) bombing."
Security at major sporting events in Britain such as FA Cup finals and racing festival Royal Ascot has increasingly become a feature in recent years with armed police and sniffer dogs deployed.
Glenn said the action was being taken because security forces had informed the FA Wembley is a "prime target".
Glenn told The Daily Telegraph terror attacks such as the one at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena last year that left 22 people dead illustrated how vulnerable such live events are.
"We know from security forces that Wembley is a prime target," he said.
"The next match, when America play here, for the first time we are doing a bag-drop where you can't take bags in.
"You will get to airport-style security at some point. Just think of the Manchester (Arena) bombing."
Security at major sporting events in Britain such as FA Cup finals and racing festival Royal Ascot has increasingly become a feature in recent years with armed police and sniffer dogs deployed.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baazaar Movie Review: There is a Wolf Who Loves Melodrama More than Anything Else
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...