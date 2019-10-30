Take the pledge to vote

Fabio Fognini Out of Race to ATP Finals With 2nd Round Loss to Denis Shapovalov in Paris

Paris Masters 2019: Denis Shapovalov came from behind to beat Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Reuters

Updated:October 30, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Paris: Fabio Fognini's hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP finals ended on Wednesday when the Italian lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the Paris Masters second round.

Fognini, the 11th seed, needed to win the title at the Bercy arena to secure a spot in the Nov. 10-17 tournament featuring the top eight players of the season.

The exuberant 32-year-old made a fine start before losing focus on Court One, sending a backhand long on the unseeded Shapovalov's first match point.

Belgian David Goffin, seeded 12th, was also eliminated from the race to London when he was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

He also needed to win the title to qualify.

Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem, who has already qualified for the London event at the O2, downed Canadian Milos Raonic 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-4 to reach the third round with his sixth straight victory.

Thiem was made to work hard on center court but three unforced errors by Raonic at 4-4 in the deciding set handed him a decisive break, and effectively victory.

Later on Wednesday, world number one Novak Djokovic kicks off his campaign against French lucky loser Corentin Moutet and world number two Rafa Nadal faces another Frenchman in wild card Adrian Mannarino.

Nadal, a 12-time Roland Garros champion, has never prevailed in the French capital's year-end Masters.

