Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Fabio Fognini Says Andy Murray Just Like Him 'Because He Complains'

Fabio Fognini defeated Andy Murray in three sets at the Shanghai Masters, during which Murray told Fognini to "shut up".

AFP

Updated:October 10, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fabio Fognini Says Andy Murray Just Like Him 'Because He Complains'
Fabio Fognini (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Shanghai: Fabio Fognini said on Thursday that Andy Murray and himself are alike because they both like to complain, after their match at the Shanghai Masters descended into acrimony.

Bad blood boiled on Tuesday when the Italian defeated the Briton in three bitter sets, during which Murray told Fognini to "shut up".

Afterwards, the former number one accused 12th-ranked Fognini of shouting while he played a critical point.

The 32-year-old Fognini attempted to play down the row.

"What do I have to say? I have to say something?" Fognini replied, asked by AFP what he made of Murray's accusations.

"I don't have to defend myself. The past is the past, I have known him since we are 14.

"For me they stay on court, and that's it... I've nothing to say." Pushed if was aggrieved to have been told to "shut up" by a fuming Murray, Fognini said: "I don't (wasn't) upset, I'm not.

"He has his character, I have mine, and that's it." Fognini, who defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov to reach the last eight in Shanghai on Thursday, queried the need to make peace with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray.

"Peace? I told you, we know each other really well," said Fognini.

"Inside the court we are almost the same because most of the time I'm complaining and he's complaining.

"But that's part of our job, so I've nothing to say." Reports suggested that Fognini and Murray, who clashed at the net towards the end of their tetchy match, followed the row on afterwards.

"We talked normally," said the Italian.

Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals. The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Khachanov.

Fognini collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian.

He next plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the in-form world number four and US Open finalist.

"I think it's the worst player that I can play at the moment because he changed completely in the summer," Fognini said.

"Of course he was great also before, but he made unbelievable changes during the US swing and he's dangerous, he's really dangerous.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram