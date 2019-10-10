Fabio Fognini Says Andy Murray Just Like Him 'Because He Complains'
Fabio Fognini defeated Andy Murray in three sets at the Shanghai Masters, during which Murray told Fognini to "shut up".
Fabio Fognini (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Shanghai: Fabio Fognini said on Thursday that Andy Murray and himself are alike because they both like to complain, after their match at the Shanghai Masters descended into acrimony.
Bad blood boiled on Tuesday when the Italian defeated the Briton in three bitter sets, during which Murray told Fognini to "shut up".
Afterwards, the former number one accused 12th-ranked Fognini of shouting while he played a critical point.
The 32-year-old Fognini attempted to play down the row.
"What do I have to say? I have to say something?" Fognini replied, asked by AFP what he made of Murray's accusations.
"I don't have to defend myself. The past is the past, I have known him since we are 14.
"For me they stay on court, and that's it... I've nothing to say." Pushed if was aggrieved to have been told to "shut up" by a fuming Murray, Fognini said: "I don't (wasn't) upset, I'm not.
"He has his character, I have mine, and that's it." Fognini, who defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov to reach the last eight in Shanghai on Thursday, queried the need to make peace with three-time Grand Slam champion Murray.
"Peace? I told you, we know each other really well," said Fognini.
"Inside the court we are almost the same because most of the time I'm complaining and he's complaining.
"But that's part of our job, so I've nothing to say." Reports suggested that Fognini and Murray, who clashed at the net towards the end of their tetchy match, followed the row on afterwards.
"We talked normally," said the Italian.
Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals. The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Khachanov.
Fognini collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian.
He next plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the in-form world number four and US Open finalist.
"I think it's the worst player that I can play at the moment because he changed completely in the summer," Fognini said.
"Of course he was great also before, but he made unbelievable changes during the US swing and he's dangerous, he's really dangerous.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?
- Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish