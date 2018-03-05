English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fabio Fognini Wins Sao Paulo, Dedicates Title to Tragic Davide Astori
Italy's Fabio Fognini clinched his sixth career title with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the Sao Paulo final and dedicated his win to Fiorentina footballer Davide Astori who died earlier Sunday
Fabio Fognini. (Getty Images)
Italy's Fabio Fognini clinched his sixth career title with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the Sao Paulo final and dedicated his win to Fiorentina footballer Davide Astori who died earlier Sunday.
"This trophy is for Davide Astori," said the 30-year-old Fognini at the presentation ceremony for the clay court tournament.
Astori, who played 14 times for Italy, was found dead in his hotel room in Udine in Italy on Sunday morning where his team had been due to play Udinese in Serie A.
Fognini, a semi-finalist in Rio last week, eventually had too much experience for the 22-year-old world number 73 Jarry who was making his maiden appearance in a final.
However, Jarry was a revelation in the first set which he took in just 22 minutes on the back of winning the first 13 points.
For Fognini, it was a first title since Gstaad last year with Sunday's win moving him up to 19 in the world rankings.
