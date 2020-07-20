Fabio Quartararo Joins Illustrious List of Riders With Spanish Grand Prix Win

At 21 years and 90 days, Fabio Quartararo joins an illustrious list of riders in the top 10. After five second-place finishes in 2019, Fabio Quartararo and Petronas Yamaha SRT finally got their maiden MotoGP win secured at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España.

Top 10 youngest premier class Grand Prix winners:

1. Marc Marquez - 20 years, 63 days (Circuit of the Americas 2013)

2. Freddie Spencer - 20 years, 196 days (Spa-Francorchamps 1982)

3. Norifumi Abe - 20 years, 227 days (Suzuka 1996)

4. Dani Pedrosa - 20 years, 227 days (Shanghai International Circuit 2006)

5. Randy Mamola - 20 years, 239 days (Spa-Francorchamps 1980)

6. Jorge Lorenzo - 20 years, 345 days (Circuito do Estoril 2008)

7. Mike Hailwood - 21 years, 75 days (Isle of Man 1975)

8. Fabio Quartararo - 21 years, 90 days (Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto 2020)

9. Valentino Rossi - 21 years, 144 days (Donington Park 2000)

10. Casey Stoner - 21 years, 145 days (Losail International Circuit 2007)

2013 Americas Grand Prix

It was a historic victory that placed the Frenchman among some of the sport's greatest riders, but where does he rank on the youngest-ever premier class Grand Prix winners list? After his Grand Prix of the Americas victory in 2013, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) remains the youngest in history at 20 years and 60 days, ahead of Freddie Spencer.

Norifumi Abe's win at Suzuka in 1996 places the late Japanese rider third on the list, with Dani Pedrosa's win in China 10 years later seeing the duo claim their first premier class race win at exactly the same age - 20 years and 227 days. Randy Mamola's 1980 Spa-Francorchamps victory puts the American ahead of Jorge Lorenzo in fifth and sixth respectively.

2000 British Grand Prix:

Then, just 15 days younger than Quartararo, MotoGP™ Legend Mike Hailwood's Isle of Man victory in 1975 puts the British icon 7th. Then comes Quartararo who takes his place just ahead of nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) on the list - Rossi picking up that victory when 'El Diablo' was just one-year-old - with Casey Stoner one day older than The Doctor when the Australian won the 2007 Qatar GP.

Can Quartararo double up in Jerez this weekend at the Andalucian GP?

Fabio Quartararo: "The best moment of my life for sure. I haven't realised it yet. It feels so strange without the fans, I would love them to be here to cheer with them. But honestly, this race was for them, for all the people affected by coronavirus and for my family, my brother always supporting me, my parents.

"It was a really tough race because first of all, I didn't do a very good start. I was fifth behind Pecco and Jack and I knew that behind the Ducatis, it's so difficult to do our corner speed, especially on the last sector. I overtook Pecco in the last corner, also Jack. Then I saw Marc's mistakes and then it was difficult to catch Maverick. He did a small mistake in Turn 6 and then I did my own mistake but honestly it felt so strange because yesterday in FP4, the grip was really good.

"After the Moto2 race we know the grip is normally low, but I didn't expect that much. If you check the pace from yesterday and today, it was almost one second slower. So it was difficult to understand the track, but the most important thing is that we had our first victory today."

The next race will be the Gran Premio Red Bull De Andalucia (Andalucia GP) on Sunday, July 26,2020