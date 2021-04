Frenchman Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha won his second consecutive race when he took the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao on Sunday with Spaniard Marc Marquez (Honda) seventh in his first race back after nine months out. Italian Francesco Bagnaia on a Ducati was second with Spanish world champion Joan Mir of Suzuki third. Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac), who had led the rider standings, crashed out.

