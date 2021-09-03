Web channel editor Sudhanshu Sekhar Rout was arrested by Commissionerate Police on a basis of a complaint lodged by Olympian Dutee Chand. The ace sprinter had accused Rout and an RTI activist Pradip Pradhan of mental harassment, criminal intimidation and publishing obscene content.

She alleged that the web channel aired defamatory news about her personal issues. This had an adverse impact on her performance during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Dutee filed an FIR against four persons, including Sudhanshu in Mahila PS, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. A case has been registered against them under Sections 292 (obscene and indecent publication), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 509 (Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman) police sources said. Police had begun an investigation on the basis of the complaint and raided the office of the web portal and seized laptops and phones.

“The web channel and Sudhanshu rout has been telecasting news intentionally since last 1 month. He has been telecasting the defamatory news. I have filed FIR against Sudhanshu and Pradip Pradhan," Dutee Chand said.

Sprinter Dutee Chand also said that she will leave Odisha if justice is denied to her.

“Dutee has made serious allegations ranging from threats, defamation, sexual harassment insulting modesty and others against Sudhanshu Sekhar Rout. at Mahila Police Station, on the basis of FIR Police arrested web channel editor Sudhanshu Rout. We have started investigation and will take strict action," Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said.

Dutee Chand had addressed a press conference on Thursday, where she alleged that the news stories telecasted in the web channel had hurt her and she underwent stress which affected her performance at the world class event. Chand had also moved the civil court in Bhubaneswar demanding compensation of Rs 5 Crore from the journalist for defaming her.

