4-MIN READ

Factbox: Major Incoming Transfers By Premier League Clubs

List of major incoming transfers in the Premier League for the 2020-21 season (all transfer fees as reported by British media):

ARSENAL (2019-20 Premier League position: Eighth)

Willian – from Chelsea (free)

Pablo Mari – from Flamengo (undisclosed)

Cedric Soares – from Southampton (undisclosed)

Gabriel Magalhaes – from Lille (27 million pounds; $35.04 million)

Dani Ceballos – from Real Madrid (loan)

Alex Runarsson – from Dijon (1.5 million pounds)

Thomas Partey – from Atletico Madrid (50 million euros)

ASTON VILLA (2019-20 Premier League position: 17th)

Matty Cash – from Nottingham Forest (16 million pounds)

Ollie Watkins – from Brentford (28 million pounds)

Bertrand Traore – from Olympique Lyonnais (19 million pounds)

Emiliano Martinez – from Arsenal (17 million pounds)

Ross Barkley – from Chelsea (loan)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: 15th)

Adam Lallana – from Liverpool (free)

Joel Veltman – from Ajax Amsterdam (undisclosed)

Lars Dendoncker – from Club Brugge (free)

BURNLEY (2019-20 Premier League position: 10th)

Will Norris – from Wolverhampton Wanderers (undisclosed)

CHELSEA (2019-20 Premier League position: Fourth)

Timo Werner – from RB Leipzig (50 million euros; $58.95 million)

Hakim Ziyech – from Ajax (44 million euros)

Ben Chilwell – from Leicester City (50 million pounds)

Malang Sarr – from Nice (free)

Thiago Silva – from Paris St Germain (free)

Kai Havertz – from Bayer Leverkusen (71 million pounds)

Edouard Mendy – from Stade Rennes (22 million pounds)

CRYSTAL PALACE (2019-20 Premier League position: 14th)

Nathan Ferguson – from West Brom (free)

Eberechi Eze – from Queens Park Rangers (20 million pounds)

Michy Batshuayi – from Chelsea (loan)

EVERTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 12th)

Niels Nkounkou – from Marseille (250,000 pounds)

Allan – from Napoli (25 million pounds)

James Rodriguez – from Real Madrid (20 million pounds)

Abdoulaye Doucoure – from Watford (20 million pounds)

Ben Godrey – from Norwich City (25 million pounds)

Robin Olsen – from AS Roma (loan)

FULHAM (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Antonee Robinson – from Wigan (2 million pounds)

Mario Lemina – from Southampton (loan)

Harrison Reed – from Southampton (6 million pounds)

Anthony Knockaert – from Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed)

Alphonse Areola – from Paris St Germain (loan)

Kenny Tete – from Lyon (undisclosed)

Ola Aina – from Torino (loan)

Ademola Lookman – from RB Leipzig (loan)

Joachim Andersen – from Olympique Lyonnais (loan)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – from Chelsea (loan)

LEEDS UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Helder Costa – from Wolves (16 million pounds)

Rodrigo Moreno – from Valencia (27 million pounds)

Robin Koch – from Freiburg (undisclosed)

Illan Meslier – from Lorient (undisclosed)

Jack Harrison – from Manchester City (loan)

Joe Gelhardt – from Wigan (undisclosed)

Cody Drameh – from Fulham (undisclosed)

Sam Greenwood – from Arsenal (undisclosed)

Diego Llorente – from Real Sociedad (20 million pounds)

Raphinha – from Stade Rennes (undisclosed)

LEICESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Fifth)

Timothy Castagna – from Atalanta (21.5 million pounds)

Cengiz Under – from AS Roma (loan)

Wesley Fofana – from St Etienne (30 million pounds)

LIVERPOOL (2019-20 Premier League position: First)

Konstantinos Tsimikas – from Olympiakos Piraeus (11 million pounds)

Thiago Alcantara – from Bayern Munich (20 million pounds)

Diogo Jota – from Wolverhampton Wanderers (41 million pounds)

MANCHESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Second)

Pablo Moreno – from Juventus (undisclosed)

Ferran Torres – from Valencia (20.9 million pounds)

Nathan Ake – from Bournemouth (40 million pounds)

Scott Carson – from Derby County (loan)

Ruben Dias – from Benfica (68 million euros)

MANCHESTER UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Third)

Odion Ighalo – from Shanghai Shenhua (loan)

Donny van de Beek – from Ajax (35 million pounds)

Alex Telles – from Porto (15.4 million pounds)

Amad Diallo – from Atalanta (21 million euros)

Edinson Cavani – from Paris St Germain (free)

NEWCASTLE UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 13th)

Mark Gillespie – from Motherwell (free)

Jeff Hendrick – from Burnley (free)

Callum Wilson – from Bournemouth (20 million pounds)

Ryan Fraser – from Bournemouth (free)

Jamal Lewis – from Norwich City (15 million pounds)

SHEFFIELD UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Ninth)

Wes Foderingham – from Rangers (free)

Aaron Ramsdale – from Bournemouth (18.5 million pounds)

Ethan Ampadu – from Chelsea (loan)

Oliver Burke – from West Bromwich Albion (undisclosed)

Rhian Brewster – from Liverpool (23.5 million pounds)

SOUTHAMPTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 11th)

Kyle Walker-Peters – from Tottenham Hotspur (12 million pounds)

Mohammed Salisu – from Real Valladolid (10.9 million pounds)

Ibrahima Diallo – from Brest (12 million pounds)

Theo Walcott – from Everton (loan)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2019-20 Premier League position: Sixth)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – from Southampton (15 million pounds)

Joe Hart – from Burnley (free)

Matt Doherty – from Wolves (15 million pounds)

Sergio Reguilon – from Real Madrid (27.5 million pounds)

Gareth Bale – from Real Madrid (loan)

Carlos Vinicius – from Benfica (loan)

WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Matheus Pereira – from Sporting Lisbon (undisclosed)

Cedric Kipre – from Wigan (1 million pounds)

Grady Diangana – from West Ham United (18 million pounds)

David Button – from Brighton (undisclosed)

Branislav Ivanovic – from Zenit Saint Petersburg (loan)

Callum Robinson – from Sheffield United (undisclosed)

Filip Krovinovic – from Benfica (loan)

WEST HAM UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 16th)

Tomas Soucek – from Slavia Prague (undisclosed)

Ossama Ashley – from Wimbledon (undisclosed)

Vladimir Coufal – from Slavia Prague (5 million pounds)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (2019-20 Premier League position: Seventh)

Matija Sarkic – from Aston Villa (free)

Fabio Silva – from Porto (35 million pounds)

Fernando Marcal – from Olympique Lyonnais (two million euros)

Vitinha – from Porto (loan)

Ki-Jana Hoever – from Liverpool (10 million pounds)

Nelson Semedo – from Barcelona (30 million euros)

($1 = 0.7705 pounds)

($1 = 0.8482 euros)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair, Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru and Manasi Pathak in Chennai/Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ian Chadband)

  • First Published: October 6, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
