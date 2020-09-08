SPORTS

Factbox: Major Incoming Transfers By Premier League Clubs

List of major incoming transfers in the Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 season (all transfer fees as reported by British media):

ARSENAL (2019-20 Premier League position: Eighth)

Willian – from Chelsea (free)

Pablo Mari – from Flamengo (undisclosed)

Cedric Soares – from Southampton (undisclosed)

Gabriel Magalhaes – from Lille (27 million pounds; $35.49 million)

Dani Ceballos – from Real Madrid (loan)

ASTON VILLA (2019-20 Premier League position: 17th)

Matty Cash – from Nottingham Forest (16 million pounds)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: 15th)

Adam Lallana – from Liverpool (free)

Joel Veltman – from Ajax Amsterdam (undisclosed)

Lars Dendoncker – from Club Brugge (free)

Jensen Weir – from Wigan Athletic (undisclosed)

BURNLEY (2019-20 Premier League position: 10th)

Will Norris – from Wolverhampton Wanderers (undisclosed)

CHELSEA (2019-20 Premier League position: Fourth)

Timo Werner – from RB Leipzig (50 million euros; $59.04 million)

Hakim Ziyech – from Ajax (44 million euros)

Ben Chilwell – from Leicester City (50 million pounds)

Malang Sarr – from Nice (free)

Thiago Silva – from Paris St Germain (free)

Kai Havertz – from Bayer Leverkusen (71 million pounds)

CRYSTAL PALACE (2019-20 Premier League position: 14th)

Nathan Ferguson – from West Brom (free)

Eberechi Eze – from Queens Park Rangers (20 million pounds)

EVERTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 12th)

Niels Nkounkou – from Marseille (250,000 pounds)

Allan – from Napoli (25 million pounds)

James Rodriguez – from Real Madrid (20 million pounds)

FULHAM (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Antonee Robinson – from Wigan (2 million pounds)

Mario Lemina – from Southampton (loan)

Harrison Reed – from Southampton (6 million pounds)

Anthony Knockaert – from Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed)

LEEDS UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Helder Costa – from Wolves (16 million pounds)

Rodrigo Moreno – from Valencia (27 million pounds)

Robin Koch – from Freiburg (undisclosed)

Illan Meslier – from Lorient (undisclosed)

Jack Harrison – from Manchester City (loan)

Joe Gelhardt – from Wigan (undisclosed)

Cody Drameh – from Fulham (undisclosed)

Sam Greenwood – from Arsenal (undisclosed)

LEICESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Fifth)

Timothy Castagna – from Atalanta (21.5 million pounds)

LIVERPOOL (2019-20 Premier League position: First)

Konstantinos Tsimikas – from Olympiakos Piraeus (11 million pounds)

MANCHESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Second)

Pablo Moreno – from Juventus (undisclosed)

Ferran Torres – from Valencia (20.9 million pounds)

Nathan Ake – from Bournemouth (40 million pounds)

Scott Carson – from Derby County (loan)

MANCHESTER UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Third)

Odion Ighalo – from Shanghai Shenhua (loan)

Donny van de Beek – from Ajax (35 million pounds)

NEWCASTLE UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 13th)

Mark Gillespie – from Motherwell (free)

Jeff Hendrick – from Burnley (free)

Callum Wilson – from Bournemouth (20 million pounds)

Ryan Fraser – from Bournemouth (free)

SHEFFIELD UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Ninth)

Wes Foderingham – from Rangers (free)

Aaron Ramsdale – from Bournemouth (18.5 million pounds)

Jayden Bogle – from Derby County (undisclosed)

Max Lowe – from Derby County (undisclosed)

Ethan Ampadu – from Chelsea (loan)

SOUTHAMPTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 11th)

Kyle Walker-Peters – from Tottenham Hotspur (12 million pounds)

Mohammed Salisu – from Real Valladolid (10.9 million pounds)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2019-20 Premier League position: Sixth)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – from Southampton (15 million pounds)

Joe Hart – from Burnley (free)

Matt Doherty – from Wolves (15 million pounds)

WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Matheus Pereira – from Sporting Lisbon (undisclosed)

Cedric Kipre – from Wigan (1 million pounds)

Grady Diangana – from West Ham United (18 million pounds)

David Button – from Brighton (undisclosed)

WEST HAM UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 16th)

Tomas Soucek – from Slavia Prague (undisclosed)

Ossama Ashley – from Wimbledon (undisclosed)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (2019-20 Premier League position: Seventh)

Matija Sarkic – from Aston Villa (free)

Fabio Silva – from Porto (35 million pounds)

Fernando Marcal – from Olympique Lyonnais (two million euros)

($1 = 0.7607 pounds)

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

  • First Published: September 8, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
