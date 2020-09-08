US Open Factbox: Pablo Carreno Busta Vs Denis Shapovalov

A look at the records of Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov before their quarter-final at the US Open on Tuesday.

PABLO CARRENO BUSTA

Age: 29

ATP ranking: 27 (Highest ranking: 10)

Seeding: 20

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 4

2019 U.S. Open performance: Third round

Best U.S. Open performance: Semi-finals (2017)

Novak Djokovic’s disqualification for striking a line judge with a ball gifted Pablo Carreno Busta a spot in the quarter-finals and the Spaniard will fancy his chances of making another deep run at Flushing Meadows following his semi-final showing in 2017.

The Spaniard, who was taken to five sets by Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama in the opening round, has defeated Shapovalov in each of their three meetings on hard courts, including at the 2017 U.S. Open.

DENIS SHAPOVALOV

Age: 21

ATP ranking: 17 (Highest ranking: 13)

Seeding: 12

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 1

2019 U.S. Open performance: Third round

Best U.S. Open performance: Quarter-finals (2020)

Shapovalov has dazzled en route to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals, defeating Sebastian Korda, Kwon Soon-woo, Taylor Fritz and David Goffin.

The Canadian has lost three of four meetings against Carreno Busta, with his sole victory coming on the claycourts in Rome.

HEAD TO HEAD: Carreno Busta leads 3-1

2019 Carreno Busta d Shapovalov 6-3 7-5 (Vienna, indoor hard)

2019 Carreno Busta d Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 (Chengdu, outdoor hard)

2019 Shapovalov d Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(5) (Rome, outdoor clay)

2017 Carreno Busta d Shapovalov 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 7-6(3)(U.S. Open, outdoor hard)