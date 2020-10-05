Factbox: Stefanos Tsitsipas V Grigor Dimitrov

PARIS: A look at the key facts and records of Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov before their French Open fourth-round match on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

5-STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Age: 22

ATP ranking: 6 (Highest: 5)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 5

2019 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2019, 2020)

After a disappointing third-round exit at last month’s U.S. Open, Tsitsipas needed time to adjust his game on the claycourt swing.

The Greek suffered an opening round defeat in Rome before finding form on his way to the Hamburg final, where he lost to Russian Andrey Rublev in three sets.

Tsitsipas was pushed to five sets by Spain’s Jaume Munar in the opening round in Paris but has since looked in complete control, recording straightforward wins over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas and Slovenian Aljaz Bedene.

18-GRIGOR DIMITROV

Age: 29

ATP ranking: 20 (Highest: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 8

2019 French Open performance: Third round

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2020)

Dimitrov never looked comfortable on the Parisian clay in nine previous appearances but his performances have turned a few heads this week.

The Bulgarian is yet to drop a set in the tournament as he reached the second week at Roland Garros for the first time.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting

