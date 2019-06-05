Faf du Plessis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Faf du Plessis, whose full name is Francois du Plessis, is a South African cricketer. He was born on July 13, 1984 in Pretoria. He is 34 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is legbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, Lancashire, Northerns, Rising Pune Supergiants, South Africa A, South Africa Under-19s, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Titans, World-XI.

Faf du Plessis has played in 136 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5187 runs at an average of 45.5. His highest score is 185. He has scored 11 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 2 wickets at an average of 94.50. His bowling economy rate is 5.90. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/8.

du Plessis made his ODI debut against India at Cape Town on January 18, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Bangaldesh at the Kennington Oval on June 2, 2019.

This Faf du Plessis: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 5, 2019.