Faf du Plessis: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Faf du Plessis is a South African batsman and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34-year-old.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. (Image: AP)
Faf du Plessis, whose full name is Francois du Plessis, is a South African cricketer. He was born on July 13, 1984 in Pretoria. He is 34 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and a right-handed one and his bowling style is legbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, Lancashire, Northerns, Rising Pune Supergiants, South Africa A, South Africa Under-19s, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Titans, World-XI.
Faf du Plessis has played in 136 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5187 runs at an average of 45.5. His highest score is 185. He has scored 11 centuries and 33 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 2 wickets at an average of 94.50. His bowling economy rate is 5.90. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/8.
du Plessis made his ODI debut against India at Cape Town on January 18, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Bangaldesh at the Kennington Oval on June 2, 2019.
This Faf du Plessis: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 5, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat is Salman Khan's Biggest Opener Till Date, Black Mirror's Striking Vipers One of the Best on Alternate Reality
- Black Mirror Striking Vipers Review: One of the Best Episodes on Alternate Reality
- NASA Astronauts Set for Manned SpaceX Mission Expect it to be a "Messy Camping Trip"
- ICC Had the Perfect Response to Michael Vaughan Complaining About 'King' Kohli Sketch
- 'Giantslayer' Smriti Irani Slays on Insta with Throwback Post on 'Weighty' Issue
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s