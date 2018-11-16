Failing to Buy Tickets, Hockey Fans go on Rampage at Kalinga Stadium

Scores of hockey enthusiasts Thursday went on a rampage at the Kalinga Stadium here after they could not get tickets for the inaugural ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup to be held on November 27, police said.The incident took place at the ticket counter at gate number 9 of the stadium where people were waiting in long queues to get hold of the tickets since Wednesday.They became furious when the counter did not open for hours. The mob then broke the barricade and ransacked the ticket counter, police officials said.DCP Anup Sahoo said that the crowd was chased away.Earlier, the sports and youth affairs department had announced that the tickets for the inaugural session would be sold from November 15.The Men's Hockey World Cup will be held at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 and conclude on December 16.Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Vishal Dev said that the tickets for the event, including the inaugural ceremony, will be available online alone.A notification in this regard will be issued in a day or two, he added.