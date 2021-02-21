News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Fairleigh Dickinson Defeats Mount St. Mary's 76-71 In OT
1-MIN READ

Fairleigh Dickinson Defeats Mount St. Mary's 76-71 In OT

Fairleigh Dickinson Defeats Mount St. Mary's 76-71 In OT

Jahlil Jenkins had 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly defeated Mount St. Marys 7671 in overtime on Saturday.

TEANECK, N.J.: Jahlil Jenkins had 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly defeated Mount St. Marys 76-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Brandon Rush had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (8-13, 7-8 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Joe Munden Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Powell had 12 points and six rebounds.

Deandre Thomas had 15 points for the Mountaineers (8-10, 7-7). Nana Opoku added 11 points and seven rebounds. Mezie Offurum had 11 points.

Damian Chong Qui made a 3-pointer for Mount St. marys with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

100 words

Publish Settings


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...