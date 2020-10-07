SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Falcons’ Kazee Done For The Year With Achilles Injury

Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Damontae Kazee (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Damontae Kazee (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said safety Damontae Kazee will be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.: Falcons coach Dan Quinn said safety Damontae Kazee will be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Kazee was hurt in the second quarter of Atlantas 30-16 loss Monday night at Green Bay. It was a noncontact injury as Kazee crumpled to the field while in coverage.

Kazee is the fifth starter ailing in the injury-depleted secondary for the Falcons (0-4), but hes the first to go on season-ending injured reserve.

Safeties Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Keanu Neal (hamstring) missed the game. Cornerback A.J. Terrell is on the COVID-19 reserve list, and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) will miss at least the next two games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 7, 2020, 1:27 AM IST
Next Story
Loading