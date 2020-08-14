SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Falcons re-sign TE Luke Stocker to back up newcomer Hurst

Falcons re-sign TE Luke Stocker to back up newcomer Hurst

The Atlanta Falcons have resigned tight end Luke Stocker.

Share this:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed tight end Luke Stocker.

Stocker appeared in 15 games for the Falcons last season, including eight starts. He had eight catches for 53 yards.

The 32-year-old Stocker spent six seasons with Tampa Bay and two with Tennessee before signing with the Falcons before the 2019 season. His return bolsters the depth at a position led by newcomer Hayden Hurst.

Also Friday, the Falcons announced the signing of rookie offensive lineman Scottie Dill.

___

Also Watch

President Ram Nath Kovind: We Are Fortunate Mahatma Gandhi Was The Guide Of Our Freedom Movement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 14, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Next Story
Loading