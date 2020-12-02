Falcons WR Zaccheaus Lands On IR, Treadwell Off COVID List

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.: The Atlanta Falcons have placed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve with a toe injury.

Zaccheaus suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He will miss at least three games.

The team activated wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to the 53-man roster. Treadwell had been on Atlanta’s practice squad before he was placed on the COVID list on Nov. 18.

Zaccheaus has 20 catches for 274 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, including two starts, this season.

