Fan Surprises 'Biggest Inspiration' Roger Federer With Tribute Tattoo

In a video posted on Twitter by the ATP tour, a fan is seen meeting Tennis ace Roger Federer in a restaurant. The fan said that he had a tattoo on his arm in honour of the tennis legend. The people in the restaurant urged him to show the tattoo to Federer. He said that the tattoo was a tribute to Roger Federer and called him his “biggest inspiration’. The famous quote of the Swiss player that read, “There is no way around Hard Work, Embrace it”, was engraved on the fan’s forearm along with an illustration of a tennis court.

Federer was surprised to see such a gesture and embraced the fan with a huge hug while saying “Are you kidding me?” The heartwarming incident was shared by the ATP tour Twitter handle with the caption, “The chances of showing @rogerfederer the tattoo you have of him are low…but never zero.”

The chances of showing @rogerfederer the tattoo you have of him are low…but never zero 😉 🎥: @carmona_vini pic.twitter.com/tkLoybXrS5 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 13, 2022

Roger Federer has always been one of the most loved athletes across the globe. His innate tennis abilities, illustrious career, and charming personality both on and off the field make him one of the most widely respected individuals in the world. And this is probably the reason that whenever fans catch sight of him, it turns out to be something special.

The Swiss maestro was out of action since last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals following a severe knee injury. In an interview with the Swiss weekly Coopzeitung, Federer said that he wanted to make a return to the Laver cup in September. The Cup will also feature Rafael Nadal and the fans will be able to see the historic rivalry yet again on the tennis court.

As per the live rankings of ATP, Federer has dropped to the 68th position which is his lowest ever ranking. The Swiss veteran was the first men’s tennis player to reach twenty grand slam titles. His long-term absence has meant that his arch-rival Rafael Nadal has surpassed his tally by securing 22 grand slam titles. The Serbian Novak Djokovic also has equalled Federer’s tally of 20 grand slam titles.

The trio has 62 grand slam titles shared between them and has dominated the tennis circuit for over half a decade.

