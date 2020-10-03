Fangio: Rypien To Start Against Patriots If Lock Isn't Ready

Drew Lock is 50-50 for the Denver Broncos game at New England next weekend but if his right shoulder is still sore, fellow second-year pro Brett Rypien will get his second straight start.

Coach Vic Fangio said hell see how Lock does when the team returns to practice Tuesday. Lock hasnt thrown a football since getting hurt at Pittsburgh on Sept. 20.

I just need to see a healthy quarterback, Fangio said. Im not going to put him out there unless hes healthy, he can throw without hesitation, without altering his delivery and hes very confident — and healthy — that he can go out there and play normal.

Rypien led the Broncos (1-3) to a 38-27 win over the winless New York Jets on Thursday night when he became the first QB since Jim Druckenmiller in 1997 to win his first NFL start despite throwing three interceptions.

Lock, a second-round draft pick in 2019, injured his throwing shoulder on a sack at Pittsburgh in Week 2 and was replaced by Jeff Driskel, who lost his start against Tampa Bay last week.

Rypien, an undrafted QB out of Boise State and the nephew of former Super Bowl winner Mark Rypien, threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, very pleased with his play, not pleased with three interceptions, obviously, Fangio said. But if he has to play this coming week in New England, I think hell be even better for it.

Fangio had no updates on tight end Noah Fant (ankle) and rookie receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) other than to say, it’s iffy whether theyll be ready to play” next weekend at New England.

Fangio said Hamlers injury is to the same hamstring the speedster hurt in training camp but its in a different place. Its a totally new injury.

Fangio said he expects running back Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) to play against the Patriots.

He could have played last night. He was ready to play mentally and physically, but I didnt feel comfortable playing him without any practice, Fangio said. He essentially hadnt practiced since sustaining the injury. Last weeks practices were all walkthrough-type practices, so I didnt think it would be the fair thing to play him, nor the prudent thing.

Fangio said hes probably not as optimistic with cornerback A.J. Bouyes return from a sprained shoulder as I am with Drew. So, hes less than 50-50.

NO BAD BLOOD

Fangio said theres no bad blood between him and Jets coach Adam Gase after Rypien was hit hard twice in the closing seconds of a chippy performance by the Jets, who committed six personal fouls.

Fangio didnt meet Gase for the customary postgame handshake because he was busy trying to keep the peace and shoo his players into the locker room.

Both of us texted with each other after the game and we spoke today on the phone. Adam and I are friends, have been, will continue to be, Fangio said. “… I just didnt want any situation to happen there that would be an embarrassment for the league and for the teams.

Notes: The Broncos worked out several free agent D-linemen Friday, including Broncos 2013 first-round draft pick Sylvester Williams. He looked fine, Fangio said. Hopefully hes got some good ball left in him. If hes the guy that we so choose to go with, hes going to get an opportunity to play.

