Fans and Celebrities Gush over Sania Mirza's Stunning Selfie

Sania Mirza never fails to surprise her fans. The former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline has a massive fan base on and off the court. The six-time Grand Slam winner entertains them on court with her powerful forehands, while keeping them in splits off it with her wit. The 34-year-old once again created a buzz on the internet by sharing a picture of herself on Instagram.

On Friday, Mirza, who has 9.1 million followers on the photo-video sharing site, posted a stylish picture donning a minimal makeup look. “When you are having a good hair and makeup day … selfie toh banti hai,” she captioned the post on the social media platform. In the photo, Mirza looks serene, while flaunting an olive green shirt and pink lipstick.

Check it out here:

Her latest post garnered immense love and praise as celebrities and fans gushed over the diva’s timeless beauty. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to the comment section and wrote “Mirchiyan," whileactress Diana Penty reacted to the picture with a pair of heart-eyes emoji. VJ Anusha Dandekar remarked with, “Oh, hey girl."Fans also extended their best wishes to the tennis star for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mirza wowed her fan universe with another post. The tennis ace posted a video clip on Instagram, she was sporting India’s Olympics kit in the short video. “The ‘A’ in my name stands for so much in my life," Mirza captioned the video.

Watch it here:

Mirza recently returned to court this year and was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021. Meanwhile, she is gearing up for a fourth appearance at the quad-annual summer games. The 34-year-old is the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. She will partner Ankita Raina in the women’s doubles category at Tokyo.

