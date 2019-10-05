Fans Asks Roger Federer for Motivation for Semester, Swiss Tells Her to Watch Him Yell at Alexander Zverev in Laver Cup

Every now and then, Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer goes on a tweeting spree and he has been extremely active on Twitter for the past couple of days. On Saturday, Federer was online on social media when a fan said his wish would be a motivation for semester and the 20-time Grand Slam champion's reply was hilarious.

A Twitter user @hi_hassan said that if Federer tweets and wishes all the best for semester, it would "actually make me feel more motivated and will boost my moral for my semester exams."

Instead of a direct wish though, Federer decided to have a little fun and asked him to tune into one of his Laver Cup videos.

"Watch that video of me speaking ok maybe yelling to @AlexZverev before the super breaker. Let's gooooo," Federer replied.

Watch that video of me speaking ok maybe yelling to @AlexZverev before the super breaker Let’s gooooo https://t.co/JsjqczSZNh — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 5, 2019

The video Federer referred to went viral on social media as the Swiss and his good friend and rival Rafael Nadal chased GenNext star Alexander Zverev to the bathroom before his super tiebreak against Milos Raonic in the final match of the Laver Cup 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

After Zverev had won the first set 6-3, Raonic hit back to take the second set 6-3 and force the Super Tiebreak in the final and deciding match of the Laver Cup. In the Super Tiebreak, the one to reach 10 points first wins the match.

Zverev went towards the bathroom ahead of the tiebreak and he was chased down by Federer and Nadal, who were both barking instructions at the young German.

Federer was even heard using expletives as he said, "I want a fist pump and let's go after every f****** point you win."

Nadal then added, "No negative thinking at all. And not one negative face."

It surely seemed to work for Zverev as he won the Super Tiebreak 10-4 to hand the third consecutive Laver Cup title to Team Europe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.