CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home » News » Sports » Fans Divided as Becky Lynch Returns to WWE, Beats Bianca Belair in 26 Seconds at SummerSlam
2-MIN READ

Fans Divided as Becky Lynch Returns to WWE, Beats Bianca Belair in 26 Seconds at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch won the SmackDown women's title (Twitter)

Becky Lynch won the SmackDown women's title (Twitter)

Becky Lynch made a stunning return at SummerSlam and went on to beat Bianca Belair and win the WWE SmackDown women's title.

Becky Lynch made a stunning comeback to the ring at the WWE SummerSlam as she went on to leave the WWE Universe in shock as well as Bianca Belair.

Belair, the EST of WWE and the WWE SmackDown women’s champion, was scheduled to defend her title against The Boss Sasha Banks. Belair made her way down the ring as the crowd backed her to retain the crowd.

The announcers then said Banks was not going to compete at WWE SummerSlam and Carmella would instead face Belair in the championship match. The audience for the ‘The Biggest Party of the Summer’ did not take to the decision lightly and voiced their disapproval.

Then the music hit and WWE Universe were left shocked as ‘The Man’ made her way down the ring. She lapped the ring, soaking in the applause.

RELATED NEWS

Lynch had relinquished the WWE RAW title after she announced her pregnancy, revealing to the WWE Universe that the title was inside the Money in the Bank briefcase that Asuka had won.

Lynch tied the knot with WWE superstar Seth Rollins in June and the couple had welcomed their daughter, named Roux, in December last year.

Back in action, Lynch made easy work of Carmella and then turned her attention to Belair. Lynch challenged and Belair accepted. As soon as the title match started, it was over as Lynch reached out to shake Balair’s hand and then proceeded to slam the champion and pin her to be the new WWE SmackDown champion.

But some fans were left bemused at the decision to make the encounter a squash match:

It would be interesting to see what happens next for Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 22, 2021, 07:40 IST