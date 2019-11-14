Take the pledge to vote

Fans Maybe Feel They Are Seeing Me for the Last Time But I Keep Going, Says Roger Federer

Roger Federer is set to play a shootout against Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in London on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Fans Maybe Feel They Are Seeing Me for the Last Time But I Keep Going, Says Roger Federer
Roger Federer is currently competing in the ATP Finals. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has provided an insight on his future plans.

Federer will take on Novak Djokovic at London's O2 Arena in the virtual quarter-final of ATP Finals late on Thursday and speaking ahead of the match, he admitted: "It really feels like a lot of these fans come out and maybe feel like it's maybe the last time they see me.

"I feel like it's been that way for a few years now, but I keep going and I appreciate them always being behind me, to be honest," Federer was quoted as saying by express.co.uk.

Federer lost to Dominic Thiem in his opening match of the tournament but later defeated Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday to keep his semi-final hopes alive.

"Yeah, it's great. I'm very happy," he said.

"It's very helpful to stay motivated on the tour, to walk out and feel like it's a dream come true for maybe many people or my fans who haven't gotten a chance to see me again, and for those who have seen me play already, it's another one, maybe another one or maybe not. All I expect is that they have fair play towards the other players. I feel like they are.

"Social media can't always control it, but also there I really want to see a good, being nice to one another and not being nasty," Federer added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
