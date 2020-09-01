Fans of Bundesliga Club Start Crowdfunding Campaign to 'Pay' Lionel Messi's Transfer Fee

Following the shocking announcement of Lionel Messi wanting to leave FC Barcelona, clubs have been beelineing to sign him.

The Argentine superstar wants to leave Barcelona by activating his free transfer clause. Nonetheless, the Spanish club has maintained that the clause is no longer valid and a staggering 700 million euros have to be paid by suitors as per his buyout clause.

Inclusive of his massive transfer fee valued at around 200 million euros, an unbelievable 900 million euros has to be pooled to afford him. A few clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are already in the dispute to secure Messi's signature. On the other hand, fans of Bundesliga club VFB Stuttgart have schemes of their own in place to make the club Messi's terminus.

VFB Stuttgart fans initiated a gofundme page trying to bring Messi to their team. The goal of the crowdfunding campaign is to raise a whopping 900 million euros. "We VfB fans are collecting money to pay for Lionel Messi's transfer," reads the page.

"In the event that the planned amount is not reached on time or Lionel Messi joins another club, 100% of the money raised will be donated to Viva con Agua. Via Con Agua "is a non-profit organisation committed to ensuring that all people worldwide have access to clean drinking water,” the funding page further asserted.

The club's captain and greatest ever player seems to have crystal clarity of his future, which belongs away from Barcelona for him. Messi joined the Catalan club in 2001 as a teenager. In his 16 year tenure with Barcelona, he appeared for the club more than 731 times.

The 33-year-old missed out on his scheduled coronavirus test last Sunday, followed by a training session which also Messi chose to skip. Barcelona, however, will start the season against Villarreal, end of September at home.