Fans Speculate Former Divas Champion Paige's Tweet Hints at Her WWE Wrestling Comeback

WWE fans were in for delightful news after Former Divas Champion Paige dropped a hint that she could well be a part of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. Following her retirement in April 2018, which was caused due to a serious neck injury, this is the first time Paige has hinted that there is a chance that she might return to the wrestling ring. Following her retirement as an active wrestler, Paige went on to have an on-screen role in WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown and as the short-lived manager of The Kabuki Warriors.

Earlier this month, a WWE fan tweeted a screengrab of Twitter’s trending topics where Paige’s name was also mentioned. Sharing the screengrab on the microblogging site, the user tweeted, “Yup. Again Paige.” It was the third day in a row that Paige’s name was trending on the social media platform. The British wrestler whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis retweeted the screengrab and promised her fans, “Third day in a row trending? Rumor has it I’ll be trending probably 18 more days.” The tweet was shared on January 12. 18 days from Paige’s tweet coincides with the day of the Royal Rumble itself and if the English star does take part it would be her first in-ring action since December 2017.

An excited fan who connected the dots commented under Paige’s tweet, “Umm?? I vote yes for you to be in the WWE RoyalRumble Paige like you deserve it and you need this especially right now is a perfect time everything is right.”

Another fan commented, “It would be amazing to see you back Paige.”

A fan of the Norwich-born wrestler tweeted, “If that is so then I do have to ask you about the Royal Rumble. If there’s any chance that you may be in it, why don’t you just go ahead and confirm it. Just make it easy, let’s just end it right now. Why speculate? Also, I would be happiest to see you in the WWE once again.”

However, it should be noted that Paige has not confirmed anything about her official return to the wrestling ring.

