1-min read

Fans Troll ICC for Post Comparing Soumya Sarkar with Cristiano Ronaldo

Soumya Sarkar celebrated with a jump, turn and pose - like Cristiano Ronaldo - as fans trolled ICC for comparing the two in a post on social media.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 20, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Fans Troll ICC for Post Comparing Soumya Sarkar with Cristiano Ronaldo
ICC compared Soumya Sarkar's celebration to Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Soumya Sarkar picked up only his second wicket of his one-day international career, when he dismissed Australian skipper Aaron Finch in the 21st over for Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

After Finch won the toss and elected to bat first, started the Australian innings with a huge six over cover off his Bangladeshi counterpart Moshrafe Mortaza. Incidentally, they are the the only survivor on either side from Bangladesh's shock 2005 ODI win over Australia in Cardiff.

Australia got off to blazing start with, Warner reaching his fifty in 55 balls and Finch getting there even quicker in 47 balls -- the skipper's eighth half-century in 11 ODI innings.

Finch was out though, for 53, when Soumya Sarkar struck on the fifth ball of the 21st over with a rising delivery that the surprised right-hander guided straight to Rubel Hossain at short third man.

Sarkar, who is predominantly a batsman who can roll his arm over when needed, celebrated his wicket with a well-known pose. The storming jump, turn and then landing in spread-eagle fashion - we know where we have seen this before. Cristino Ronaldo.

The international Cricket Council was not far behind in spotting the celebration, and posted a collage of Sarkar's and Ronaldo's celebration from their official World Cup handle.

Many fans felt the comparison was a "bit too much", while some others demanded that the post be deleted.

Here is how fans reacted to the post:

Warner though went onto score his second hundred in this World Cup, his 16th overall, before Soumya Sarkar dismissed him too. Warner fell for 166 as Rubel again caught the ball, this time in the deep. Sarkar did not stop there, picking up the wickets of Usman Khawaja, after Rubel ran-out Glenn Maxwell.

