Canadian wrestler Arjan Singh Bhullar lent his voice to the farmer's protests in the national capital in India against the famer bills.

Bhullar took to social media to say: "We live without fear, we live without hate. Let's all find a way to come together."

Earlier Indian-origin pro-wrestlers Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi), Samir Singh (Harv Sihra), and Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra), too had taken to social media to extend their support to the ongoing farmer's protest in India.

Canadian Bhullar is c, who currently a mixed martial artist and former freestyle and folkstyle wrestler, and competes in the heavyweight division of ONE Championship and has also competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Bhullar has represented Canada as a freestyle wrestler at the 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011 World Championships, 2010 Commonwealth Games, 2007 Pan American Games and 2012 Summer Olympics.

Bhullar had shared posted photos from the protest earlier too.

A group of 10 women kabaddi players from Punjab also had joined the protests as a group of wrestlers were busy in distributing ‘langar’ at the protest sites.

Vijender Singh, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics, had earlier said that he would return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour, if the central government does not repeal the contentious farm laws.

Five former sporting greats from Punjab, Arjuna awardees Rajbir Kaur and Gurmail Singh (Hockey), Kartar Singh (wrestling), Jaipal Singh (boxing) and Dhyanchand awardee Ajit Singh (hockey), also joined the protest at the Singhu border.

Punjab boxers Kaur Singh, Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu and Jaipal Singh had previously decided to return their Padam Shri, Dronacharya Award and Arjuna Award respectively.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for over a week, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The protests by farmers are against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.