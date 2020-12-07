Farmers' Protest: Wrestler Sushil Kumar Extends Support, Says 'Entire Nation is Standing Tall' With the Farmers

India's two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has extended his support to the agitating farmers and urged the Central government to listen to their demands.

"The government should make good decisions and make the farmers happy, the whole country runs on the work done by farmers, the issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible. The farmers have been protesting for a long time now, so the issue needs a solution quickly," Sushil told ANI.

Some sportspersons of Punjab and Haryana have been returning their awards (Padma, Dronacharya, and Arjuna award) in order to show solidarity with the farmers.

Speaking about returning the awards, Sushil said: "One thing I would say that for 3 months farmers protested there so this issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and the issue should not escalate further. The entire nation is standing tall with the farmers."

Boxer Vijender Singh, who joined the farmers' agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), on Sunday, had also said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn.

Addressing the protesting farmers', Vijender Singh said if the government does not take back the "black laws", he would request them to take back the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award conferred on him earlier.

Former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu also decided to return his Dronacharya Award to show solidarity with agitating farmers.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.