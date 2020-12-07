WWE Wrestlers Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh and Samir Singh Extend Their Support to Farmer's Protest

Indian-origin pro-wrestlers Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi), Samir Singh (Harv Sihra), and Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) took to Instagram to extend their support to the ongoing Farmer's Protest in India. While Dhesi, a former WWE Champion, posted an image from the protest stating he stands with the Punjabi Farmers, the voices of those trying to provide for their families need to be heard, and in a peaceful way; the Sihra brothers posted throwback photos from their time in Punjab, also stating they stand with the farmers of India.

Vijender Singh Joins Protesting Farmers at Delhi Border, Says Will Return Khel Ratna Award

Dhesi and the Sihra brothers are Canadian professional wrestlers with roots in India. Canadian MMA fighter Arjun Singh Bhullar also lend his support to the farmer's protest with a post of his own, sharing pictures from the protest in India.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for over a week, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.The protests by farmers are against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In support of the portests, boxer Vijender Singh lend his voice to the farmers, while Punjab boxers Kaur Singh, Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu and Jaipal Singh previously having decided to return their Padam Shri, Dronacharya Award and Arjuna Award respectively.

Addressing the protesting farmers' near Singhu border, Vijender Singh said if the government does not take back the "black laws", he would request them to take back the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award conferred on him earlier. The 35-year-old boxer who hails from Haryana joins the list of several former players, including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees who have said they would return their awards in support of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. Vijender was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2009 after becoming the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal.