Faster, Higher, Stronger and Now 'Together' in New Olympic Motto?

‘Together’ may be added to the Olympic motto Faster, Higher, Stronger should it be approved by an International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Tokyo, according to the IOC.

IOC president Thomas Bach proposed that “together" be added to the Olympic slogan to better address the challenges brought by the global Covid-19 pandemic after being re-elected in March.

After support from IOC executive board (EB) and consultation with the IOC members, the change will be proposed for approval at the next IOC session on July 20-21, reports Xinhua.

The Olympic Charter might also see changes as the ongoing IOC EB meeting has decided to propose amendments to strengthen the role of athletes.

The amendment requires that National Olympic Committees (NOCs) establish an Athletes’ Commission (AC) in line with the IOC guidelines, and athlete representatives elected by the AC must be included in NOC general assemblies and NOC executive bodies.

The proposal will also be up for approval at the IOC session in Tokyo.

During the IOC EB meeting, it was decided that the international federations concerned might immediately reallocate places obtained by athletes from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) for the Games to other NOCs with DPRK declaring its withdrawal from the Games.

The three-day IOC EB meeting held remotely will conclude on Thursday.

