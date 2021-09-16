‘Father Sold Cow for Hockey Goalkeeper Pads’: PR Sreejesh Reminisces on KBC 13

Olympians Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh will be appearing as special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 for the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode which will be aired on Friday. The promo video of the episode has been shared by Sony TV on its official Instagram handle.

Till now, many promos of the episode have surfaced on the internet but recently the makers of the show have shared a new promo in which Sreejesh, goalkeeper of the Indian Hockey team that won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is seen sharing his journey as a player with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

The caption of the post read, “#KBC13 | Shaandaar Shukravaar | 17th Sept, 9 PM. Tokyo Olympic 2020 mein jeeta hua medal apne father ko dedicate kiya tha Sreejesh ne. Zaroor dekhiyega unki iss heart touching story ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati Shaandaar Shukravaar mein, 17th Sep ko, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

In the video Sreejesh is seen narrating his story of the struggle behind his rise as the goalkeeper of the Indian hockey team. Host Amitabh Bachchan asks Sreejesh about his relationship with his father. On this, Sreejesh narrated his emotional bonding with his father.

Sreejesh said that since childhood he was a little mischievous and because of that his father used to beat him often. “The day I received my letter for the selection of the game, my father asked me what I want to do, then I said I’m going, I want to try sports. So, that’s how I became a hockey goalkeeper. However, goalkeeping was not easy. It is expensive. As I belonged to a farmer’s family so it was difficult for us to afford. So, we had a cow and then my father had to sell the cow to send me the money for pads.”

He further said till date he had not given any gift to his father. “I remember when I returned home from Tokyo Olympics. The first thing I did was put the medal around my father’s neck. I dedicated this medal to my father.”

Along with Sreejesh Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will also be seen in the special episode. Neeraj will be seen sharing some funny moments with Big B while teaching him a couple lines in Hariyanvi language. Neeraj will also be seen translating Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogues from his famous film Zanjeer.

India won a medal in hockey after 41 years at the Tokyo Olympics. India achieved this feat beating Germany by 5-4 goals. In this victory Sreejesh played an important role as the goalkeeper. The last time India won an Olympics medal was in 1980 at the Moscow Games.

