Fatigued Runner Artem Burtsev Helped Over Finish Line by Mother, Bags Silver Despite First Place Finish

A ten-kilometre race in the Far Eastern region of Russia, Yakutia, witnessed one instance where contest leader, Artem Burtsev, who was fatigued and worn out from the event was helped over the line by his mum, who held her son’s hand to lead the runner home.

The touching gesture was on full display and words do not do justice to the fighting spirit of the runner or the drive of Burtsev’s mother to push her son on for success.

Though Burtsev finished the race ahead of every other contestant, he was handed a position penalty and was awarded the silver medal as his mum had helped him get over the finish line going against the rules.

The republic’s Deputy Minister for Physical Culture and Sports, Alexander Bugaev, was quoted saying since the runner had received the aid of his mother, the panel of judges had no other option but to take this decision.

Sports bring out the most heartwarming stories while imparting essential moral codes and standards to live by. Character building and holistic development are touted as qualities in a man that can be honed through the discipline of sports. But, nowhere is the Olympic spirit more evident than in scenarios of selfless appreciation or in times of aid from a helping hand.

This isn’t the first instance of such moving sporting gestures in the world of athletics. And such shows of respect have surfaced on the grandest of stages too, such as in the Olympics.

The 1992 Olympics, hosted by Barcelona, witnessed one such display in which Great Britain runner Derek Redmond, the man who was thought to be the one to beat after he set the event’s fastest time in the 400m quarterfinal.

But, unfortunately, just over halfway through the semifinal of the event, the Brit pulled his hamstring. And was seen to be limping and hopping towards the finish line in evident physical pain and writhing mental agony.

Jim Redmond, the runner’s father, breached security protocol, entered the track and ensured that his son would cross the finish line.

As Redmond junior understandably broke down in a puddle of tears, his father lead him to the finish, trying to pacify the contestant who was beyond consolation.

On completion of the race, the Redmonds were greeted to a standing ovation from the 65,000-strong crowd that was in attendance that day. However, the contestant was given a ‘did not finish’ record and was disqualified from the race.

Despite the result, such heartening instances reiterate the power of sport and the true Olympic spirit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.