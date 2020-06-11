FBG vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020, Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

FBG vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 | On Thursday, June 11, Fubon Guardians will lock horns with Chinatrust Brothers (CTB) in the CPBL Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020. Chinatrust Brothers will be eyeing to continue their winning run when they face FBG. On the other hand, Fubon Guardians will leave behind their last night upset and look forward to producing a clinical show. The CPBL Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers kick off at 16:05 pm. Both teams met each other in their last outing. Chinatrust Brothers won the match 6-5.

As stated earlier, the organisers have lifted the stadium restrictions for fans. Fans will be asked to sit in criss-cross format during the game. Organisers have asked fans to keep the social distancing norm in mind while cheering for their team.

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Team prediction and tips: CPBL 2020 FBG vs CTB Dream11 team

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Captain: C. Chih-Hao

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Vice-captain: C. Tzu-Hsien

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Outfielders: C. Chih-Hao , C. Tzu-Hsien, Kao Kuo-Lin

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Infielders: W. Wei-Chen, H. Chi-Hung , F. Kuo-Chen

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Pitcher: C. Kai-Wen-Sr

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothers Dream11 Catcher: K. Yu-Chieh

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians full squad vs Chinatrust Brothers: Hu Chin-Lung, Kao Kuo-Lin, Shen Hao-Wei, Chang Cheng-Wei, Lin Che-Hsuan, Chen Pin-Chieh, Kao Kuo-Hui, Kao Hsiao-Yi, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Fan Kuo-Chen, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chen Kai-Lun, Yang Chin-Hao, Lin Wei Ting, Yu Sen-Hsu, Hsin Yuan-Hsu, Chen Shih-Peng

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Chinatrust Brothers full squad vs Fubon Guardians: Chang Chih-Hao, Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chou Szu-Chi, Chen Wen-Chieh, Lin Shu-Yi, Su Wei-Ta, Wang Wei-Chen, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Tu Chia-Ming, Hsu Chi-Hung, Pan Chih-Fang, Ariel Miranda, Jose De-Paula, Huang En-Sih, Esmil Rogers