FBG vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020, Fubon Guardians vs Rakuten Monkeys - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

Rakuten Monkeys (RM) will look to ride on their winning momentum when they travel to Fubon Guardians (FBG) for their schedule fixture in the CPBL Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020. Both the teams will enjoy a full-house support when they step onto the turf. As announced by the organisers, there is no limit to the number of fans in the stadium. Additionally, fans will no longer be required to wear masks at their seats. Earlier the capacity limit was 2,000. All the fans are advised to follow social-distancing while cheering for their favourite team.

The Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 or CPBL 2020 Fubon Guardians vs Rakuten Monkeys match will commence at 2:35 pm. Both the sides faced each other in the last fixture. The match saw Rakuten Monkeys registering a thumping victory over Fubon Guardians. Rakuten Monkeys are leading the CPBL 2020 table with 19 wins next to their name. On the other hand, Fubon Guardians are third with 14 wins from 30 outings.

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Rakuten Monkeys Probable XI vs Fubon Guardians: Cheng Chin, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Lin Cheng-Fei, Kuo Yen-Wen, Ryan Carpenter, Lin Hung-Yu, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun

Chinese Premier Baseball League 2020 Fubon Guardians Probable XI vs Rakuten Monkeys: Kao Kuo-Lin, Lin Che-Hsuan, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Chang Cheng-Wei, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Fan Kuo-Chen, Chen Shih-Peng, Dai Pei-Feng