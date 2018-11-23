English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FC Basel Women’s Team Sell Raffle Tickets While Men’s Team Enjoy Anniversary Gala
The women’s football team, who were made to wear FC Basel branded anniversary shirts were given sandwiches to eat after their work was done.
(Image: CNN)
Swiss football club FC Basel’s 125th anniversary celebrations has copped flak as their women’s team were busy selling raffle tickets, while the men’s team were treated to a lavish three-course meal.
According to reports in Prime News, the Basel women’s team members had not been invited to join in the festivities.
The club justified their behaviour by saying that there was a lack of space. “As FCB wanted to make as many seats as possible available to the public, apart from the first team and the club and management – no further internal departments were invited. For all other employees, the FCB will organise a corresponding anniversary employee event next year,” read an official statement given to the Swiss website.
Among those invited to attend were current and former players and coaches and representatives from other clubs -- even fans could attend by paying 125 Swiss Francs ($125). The grand celebrations were attended by more than a thousand people.
A regular in the UEFA Champions League, FC Basel told CNN Sport that the women's football team were informed in advance and they "happily agreed to help," with the raffle proceeds which would be going towards youth and women's team development.
"At our anniversary party many of our employees were helping in different ways," said the FC Basel statement. "This included our women's team."
🎉 Seit einer Woche sind wir 125 Jahre alt! Alle Highlights der Gala von letzter Woche gibt‘s jetzt auf https://t.co/mcp14DTD6m im Video 🎥 #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark #rotblaulive pic.twitter.com/SKrdGcAoBk— FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) November 22, 2018
This is unacceptable!!! While @@FCBasel1893's men's team got to enjoy a fancy dinner for the clubs 125th birthday, the women's team had to serve and sell tomobola tickets. They only had sandwiches waiting for them in a room next door. https://t.co/8JQGigNiKX— Jasmina Schweimler (@JasSchweimler) November 21, 2018
