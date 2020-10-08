FC Bengaluru United's Gouramangi Singh Allegedly Breaks Covid-19 Bio-secure Bubble: Report

FC Bengaluru United assistant coach Gouramangi Singh has allegedly breached the bio-secure bubble on the eve of the team's I-League qualifiers opener against Bhawanipore FC.

Gouramangi Singh, a former India defender, posted a photo on his Instagram profile of him and a team official, with two women, at the hotel in Kolkata where the team has been put up for the tournament.

The two women were not part of the AIFF's bio-secure bubble even though Gouramangi Singh was maintaining social distancing, according to a report in the TOI.

According to the report, AIFF has taken note of the incident and will investigate the issue.

Gouramangi has since deleted the concerned posts.

AIFF have been conducting regular Covid-19 tests on all participating officials, players and support staff who are part of thebio0secure bubble and have been monitoring every member through regular checks including body temperature, oxygen level, etc, as well as RT-PCR test on pre-determined dates.

Last Thursday, AIFF had informed that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC had tested positive for coronavirus.

FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC will face-off in opening match of the I-League qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium, followed by Mohammedan SC facing Garhwal FC in the second game.