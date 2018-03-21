English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FC Goa Announce Squad for Super Cup
FC Goa on Wednesday left out Moroccan midfield dynamo Ahmed Jahouh and young striker Mark Sifneos from their squad for the Super Cup match against two-time Indian Super League champions ATK on April 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FC Goa players celebrate (Image: ISL)
Panaji: FC Goa on Wednesday left out Moroccan midfield dynamo Ahmed Jahouh and young striker Mark Sifneos from their squad for the Super Cup match against two-time Indian Super League champions ATK on April 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The Gaurs lost to Chennaiyin FC in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League and are raring to go for the Super Cup in a bid to bring home the first trophy under Sergio Lobera.
Super Cup rules state that only six foreign players can be registered per team to participate in the tournament and as such, the Gaurs have left out Jahouh and Sifneos from the squad.
ISL golden boot winner Ferran Corominas and attacking midfielders Hugo Boumous and Manuel Lanzarote will travel to Bhubaneswar with the squad along with Eduardo Bedia, Sergio Juste and Bruno Pinheiro.
Having finished the ISL season in ninth place, ATK took on I-league side Chennai City FC in a qualifying battle and they notched up a 4-1 win to book their place in the main draw of the Super Cup.
The top six teams from the ISL and the I-league qualified directly for the first round of the Super Cup while the remaining teams from both the leagues played in a qualifying.
Two I-league teams and two ISL teams emerged victorious in the qualifying round.
The main round of the tournament will begin on March 31 with ISL champions Chennaiyin FC taking on Aizawl FC. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 16 and 17 with the final will be played on April 20.
Also Watch
The Gaurs lost to Chennaiyin FC in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League and are raring to go for the Super Cup in a bid to bring home the first trophy under Sergio Lobera.
Super Cup rules state that only six foreign players can be registered per team to participate in the tournament and as such, the Gaurs have left out Jahouh and Sifneos from the squad.
ISL golden boot winner Ferran Corominas and attacking midfielders Hugo Boumous and Manuel Lanzarote will travel to Bhubaneswar with the squad along with Eduardo Bedia, Sergio Juste and Bruno Pinheiro.
Having finished the ISL season in ninth place, ATK took on I-league side Chennai City FC in a qualifying battle and they notched up a 4-1 win to book their place in the main draw of the Super Cup.
The top six teams from the ISL and the I-league qualified directly for the first round of the Super Cup while the remaining teams from both the leagues played in a qualifying.
Two I-league teams and two ISL teams emerged victorious in the qualifying round.
The main round of the tournament will begin on March 31 with ISL champions Chennaiyin FC taking on Aizawl FC. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 16 and 17 with the final will be played on April 20.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Proteas Exploit Smith's Weakness Against Left-arm Spin
- Saroj Khan Refuses To Comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's Highly Criticised 'Ek do teen' Revival
- Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain